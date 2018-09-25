From strangers to besties: Injury unites 2 Montgomery 5th graders

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Elementary and middle school can be some of the hardest, most stressful years of a young child’s life.
Throw in the combination of starting at a new school and recovering from a major injury, and you have the perfect recipe for stress.
Or the perfect recipe for an unexpected friendship.
Thankfully, it’s the latter that’s rising for a young Montgomery fifth grader named London and her new friend, Lillian Claire.
“I want it to be known that the kids, especially the 5th grade class and the staff at Trinity [Presbyterian School] have been nothing short of amazing,” explained Ashley Milton.
Milton’s little girl suffered a major knee injury that required surgery at the start of the school year. That would require her to use a wheelchair and crutches for the foreseeable future.
When London arrives at school, she’s greeted at the door and taken under the wings of classmate Lillian Claire Wells.
“Holding the door, grabbing her book bag, unpacking her book bag daily, and assisting her with changing classes is what she does," Milton explained. "This child definitely has a true servant heart!!!!”
Lillian Claire befriended London without anyone asking, and she really stepped up.
“London, how was your therapy?” she asks every morning.
Getting around the school is a task for the injured fifth grader, but Lillian Claire is right at her side.
”It just touches my heart to see children helping each other," Milton said. “Whoever said our youth were lost should travel to Montgomery, Alabama, and come visit Trinity Presbyterian School and witness these kids loving and caring for one another!”
[Editor’s note: Ashley Milton is an account executive in the WSFA 12 News sales department.]
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.