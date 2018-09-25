From strangers to besties: Injury unites 2 Montgomery 5th graders

It's London's first year at Trinity and she's made a best friend in Lillian Claire, who helps her with everything.
By WSFA Staff | September 25, 2018 at 6:43 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 6:51 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Elementary and middle school can be some of the hardest, most stressful years of a young child’s life.

Throw in the combination of starting at a new school and recovering from a major injury, and you have the perfect recipe for stress.

Or the perfect recipe for an unexpected friendship.

Thankfully, it’s the latter that’s rising for a young Montgomery fifth grader named London and her new friend, Lillian Claire.

“I want it to be known that the kids, especially the 5th grade class and the staff at Trinity [Presbyterian School] have been nothing short of amazing,” explained Ashley Milton.

Milton’s little girl suffered a major knee injury that required surgery at the start of the school year. That would require her to use a wheelchair and crutches for the foreseeable future.

Lillian Clair and London have become fast friends in her first year at a new school.
When London arrives at school, she’s greeted at the door and taken under the wings of classmate Lillian Claire Wells.

“Holding the door, grabbing her book bag, unpacking her book bag daily, and assisting her with changing classes is what she does," Milton explained. "This child definitely has a true servant heart!!!!”

Lillian Claire befriended London without anyone asking, and she really stepped up.

“London, how was your therapy?” she asks every morning.

Getting around the school is a task for the injured fifth grader, but Lillian Claire is right at her side.

”It just touches my heart to see children helping each other," Milton said. “Whoever said our youth were lost should travel to Montgomery, Alabama, and come visit Trinity Presbyterian School and witness these kids loving and caring for one another!”

London and Lillian Claire in their 5th-grade class at Trinity. They're in the back corner sitting side-by-side.
[Editor’s note: Ashley Milton is an account executive in the WSFA 12 News sales department.]

