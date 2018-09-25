Teen stabbing suspect in court as mom, sister laid to rest

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - Services for a Limestone County mother and her daughter were held Monday night.
The sheriff says they were stabbed to death by their 15-year-old relative who made her first court appearance Monday afternoon.
The 15-year-old suspect in the fatal double stabbing was crying as she came in and out of the courtroom in shackles and had staples, bandages and an eye patch as she continues to recover from self-inflicted knife wounds.
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely says the teen brutally attacked and killed her mother and sister in their home last week in the Lester community.
The teen was released from the hospital on Friday and charged with two counts of capital murder. Her name has not been released because of her age.
No one was allowed in the courtroom because she is a juvenile so the hearing was closed.
The sheriff talked about how the process of dealing with a case of this nature.
“A 15-year-old commits a double homicide- that’s something we’ll deal with the courts and our District’s Attorney’s Office. Dealing with juveniles is a different procedure so we’ll be consulting with the DA and getting all of our ducks in a row,” he said.
It’s not clear if officials want to push to charge the teen as an adult. The district attorney could not comment at all on the proceedings.
Family members also declined to make any statements at the courthouse.
Visitation was held Monday night for the victims Rosa and Rosa Lee Maldonado.
Dr. Tom Sisk, superintendent for Limestone County Schools, said counselors have been made available for students at West Limestone High School and Tanner High School, where the suspect went to school.
