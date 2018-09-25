USAF takes Troy University spirit to new heights

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One of the most well-recognized planes in the United States Air Force fleet is taking Troy University’s spirit to new heights. Tuesday, the USAF unveiled a new Troy University emblem on the side of a C-130 Hercules aircraft, which is now designated as the “Trojan Warrior Spirit."
Troy fans will see the plane’s new nose art Saturday, as the aircraft is flown over the stadium for Military Appreciation Day. Following the art’s airborne debut, the plane will continue to serve on missions with the 908th Airlift Wing at Maxwell AFB.
“This is one of the most famous and venerable aircraft in the storied history of the Air Force,” said retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Walter Givhan, Senior Vice Chancellor for Advancement and Economic Development and a former command pilot. “We are certainly honored to have this aircraft at Troy Municipal Airport on the ramp with the opportunity to dedicate it as the Trojan Warrior Spirit.”
The C-130 is the longest continuously produced military aircraft at more than 60 years, and is used for tactical airlifts among other missions. It has been used as a gunship, for airborne assault, search and rescue, weather reconnaissance, aerial refueling, maritime patrol and firefighting.
The C-130’s rich history dates back to the Vietnam War. This Saturday Troy will highlight the service of Vietnam War veterans.
“My father was a Vietnam vet, and when he came back from Vietnam in late 1960s, military appreciation wasn’t something those veterans got to experience,” said Col. Don Richey, commander of the 908th Operations Group. “Things have gotten a lot better. For the University to recognize us for the contributions we’ve made is really fantastic, and we’re more than happy to provide any service we can, on and off the field.”
