Woman arrested after I-65 chase, crash identified

SHELBY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A woman who led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase across three counties before crashing near Prattville has been identified.
Amber Dawn Galliera, was arrested Friday afternoon after crashing a Ford sedan after a more than 50 mile chase down Interstate 65. After her arrest, she was taken to the Shelby County Jail for booking.
According to Calera Police Chief Sean Lemley, the woman is charged with multiple crimes including:
- Attempted assault first degree/ Assault of a police officer-strong arm
- Unlawful possession/Receiving controlled substance
- Reckless endangerment
- Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement
- Use/Possession of drug paraphernalia/drug paraphernalia-first offence
- Possession of illegal prescription/Possession of dangerous drugs
- DUI-Any substance that impairs mental or physical faculties
The woman could face additional charges in other jurisdictions, but no details on possible charges were immediately available. She’s being held on bonds totaling $23,500 in Shelby County.
The chase started in Calera as a drug-related case, Lemley said. Galliera fled down the interstate into Chilton County, then Autauga County with more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles in close pursuit before she crashed near Prattville at the 180 mile marker.
No other injuries were reported in the crash.
