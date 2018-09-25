Woman goes to emergency room, doctors find dead turtle in her vagina

The woman complained of pain in her lower abdomen. Doctors found a small dead turtle inside her genitals.
By Ed Payne | September 25, 2018 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 12:16 PM

(RNN) – Emergency room doctors see some unique things.

A British woman went to an emergency room on Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, because she had a strong pain in her genitals.

Doctors found a small dead turtle in her vagina, which caused a “serious infection,” el Periodico reported.

Police believe she may have been sexually assaulted.

The 26-year-old woman said she had been partying with a group of British friends a few days earlier but doesn’t remember what happened that night,” El Pais reported.

Police have closed the case, because the woman didn’t want to file a formal complaint.

