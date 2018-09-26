Carver off to best start since 2008

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Carver Wolverines are 5-0 to start the season for the first time since 2008 and first year head coach James Thompson said this team has really bought in to the coaching staff.
“We’ve been able to put together a good coaching staff, an amazing coaching staff. Trying to do the right things the small things. I know everybody says it and it’s cliche, but it really holds true if you just try to do the small things right,” Thompson said.
“They push us hard every day," admitted Cornerback Darryl Flowers. "In weights, 5th period. They teach us to be the best players that we can be and how to have the right mindset.”
Thompson is the third different head coach in three years for Carver and wide receiver Ethan Wilson says, “He stays on us. He doesn’t give up.”
The defense has really been the focal point of the undefeated Wolverines. Through five games they’ve only allowed 23 points, including back-to-back shut outs on the road.
“Those guys are playing lights out," Thompson beamed. "They’re a senior-led group. Our coaches do an amazing job in game preparation. It’s a tribute to their success.”
Part of it is the accountability. During practice if you blow your coverage, you have to do an up-down. Get scored on during goal line drills? Also do an up-down.
“We keep each other motivated. I’m a leader of the DBs and I push them to be the best players they can be,” Flowers explained.
In the game against Dothan last Thursday the D had two scores and they’ve got rewards for that.
Coach Thompson explained, “We’ve got a few things that we like to do to motivate them. We have the X factor shoulder pads and the turnover belt and those guys are pretty motivated to go out and get those two.”
“Every time the defense gets an interception or a sack or a fumble we get a belt. We wear it for our position,” said Flowers.
The Wolverines will put that perfect record to the test when they play cross-city rival Lee at Cramton Bowl on Friday.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.