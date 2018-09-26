Covington County bridge closed due to old age

COVINGTON COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Covington County bridge is closed due to it being nearly 90 years old.
County officials are working on a plan that will likely include an alternate route, since it would cost too much to repair the Pigeon Creek Bridge or replace it. Many residents have strong sentimental ties to the bridge.
The warning signs on both ends of the bridge are chained and tied to the railings, after someone removed them to allow drivers to cross.
