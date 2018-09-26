Eric: Wet Wednesday

Buckle up. It’s going to be a wet ride today. An approaching frontal boundary will aid in the development of widespread showers and storms into the second half of our Wednesday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with this activity, and Flash Flood Watches are in effect across north Alabama. While we don’t have Watches, we’ll have to keep an eye on any training thunderstorms for localized flooding issues. Severe weather is not expected, but locally strong storms could develop in the heating of the day. As the front stalls, high rain chances continue for the rest of the week.