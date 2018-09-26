Homicide victims honored on national day of remembrance

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The families and friends of murder victims gathered Tuesday for the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims.
It is a day to remember those lost to homicide and honor their memories. So far in 2018 in Montgomery, there have been 28 homicides.
River Region VOCAL, Victims of Crime and Leniency, organizers want to focus on the impact of murder on families and communities, and ways to support and serve survivors.
“I found a group of supportive people here who will let me cry, speak or whatever I need to do," said member Olivia Pickett. "It was alright, and they supported me and we continue to support each other.”
“It’s a coping mechanism," said member Donna Bush. "It’s therapy for us, in ways that we help other people, and they come, and we hope that they can help other people.”
The group held a balloon release Tuesday evening to remember those lives lost.
