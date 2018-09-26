Kits to save dogs’ lives donated to Alex City Fire Dept.

ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) - Alex City firefighters recently saved a dog’s life in a house fire. The German Shepherd was lifeless, but firefighters brought ‘Adler’ back to life.
As a result of their efforts, on Tuesday a California-based non-profit called Air Paws, which heard about their good deed, donated more than a dozen pet rescue kits to the Alex City Fire Department.
The kits are specifically designed for canines.
ACFD received 15 of the kits.
“It’s a breathing tube for a dog," explained Alex City Fire Chief Reese McCalister. “It’s the way you put this over the snout of a dog and you breath through here to give you a good coverage of the mouth,” McCalister explained about the kits. "And there are two different sizes for smaller dogs and bigger dogs.”
Adler, by the way, is happy and healthy.
Air Paws has donated more than 800 kits to organizations in 40 states and more than 90 air bases around the world at no cost to first responders.
