LifeSouth suffers blood shortage crisis

“Platelets are only good for five days," cautioned Carolyn Golden, LifeSouth’s East Region Center Team Supervisor. "Cancer patients use that immediately after they get chemo or radiation treatments to help boost their immune systems. We have a very high cancer rate here and so we need more people to help supply that. They really don’t realize the need until someone in their family needs it. There’s always a need. Its not about the needle, its the need.”