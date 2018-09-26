LifeSouth suffers blood shortage crisis

OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) - Alabama is suffering from a blood shortage crisis, and in Opelika, LifeSouth is trying to get the community’s help.
“We have sent out a message to the community that we want people to come out and donate, especially if you’re O negative," stressed LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator, Melinda Hinds. "If that is your blood type because, of course, you’re a universal donor and you’re an angel on Earth and you can save anybody.”
In addition to whole blood, LifeSouth says that there is also a great need for platelet donors.
“Platelets are only good for five days," cautioned Carolyn Golden, LifeSouth’s East Region Center Team Supervisor. "Cancer patients use that immediately after they get chemo or radiation treatments to help boost their immune systems. We have a very high cancer rate here and so we need more people to help supply that. They really don’t realize the need until someone in their family needs it. There’s always a need. Its not about the needle, its the need.”
One platelet donor has been giving once a month for the past several years for a total of 159 donations and he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“They have difficulty getting donors," said donor Larry Hooker. "Its not a problem for me, I have no ill effect from it. Bottom line, three words, save a life.”
Officials say that one blood donation can save up to three lives.
