Manhunt underway for armed car theft suspect in Macon County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A manhunt is underway for a suspect in a vehicle theft in Macon County.
According to Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson, a man was asleep in his car at a rest area when four men assaulted him and stole his vehicle. One of the suspects took the stolen vehicle while the other three drove away in the car they came in.
Deputies responded to the call, and when they were on their way they spotted the stolen car and turned around to pursue it. The suspect bailed out of the car on Interstate 85 around Macon County Road 9, and Macon County Sheriff’s deputies, Shorter Police Department officers, and Tuskegee Police Department officers are out looking for him around Macon County 9, 40 and 30.
Brunson said the suspect is armed and advises all residents in the area to lock their doors and stay inside until he is caught.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.