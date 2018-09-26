National Child Passenger Safety Week ends with Seat Check Saturday

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one child under 13 is involved in a crash every 33 seconds. In 2014, 34 percent of kids under 13 killed in car crashes were not in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts, and 24 percent of kids 4-7 were moved to seat belts too soon. Nearly one in 10 kids weren’t buckled at all. The NHTSA says getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives.