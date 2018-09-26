National Child Passenger Safety Week ends with Seat Check Saturday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - September 23-29 is National Child Passenger Safety Week, designated to promoting safety for children in cars. Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children one to 13 years old. And in many cases, the appropriate seat could have made all the difference.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, one child under 13 is involved in a crash every 33 seconds. In 2014, 34 percent of kids under 13 killed in car crashes were not in car seats, booster seats, or seat belts, and 24 percent of kids 4-7 were moved to seat belts too soon. Nearly one in 10 kids weren’t buckled at all. The NHTSA says getting safety information and car seat instructions to parents and caregivers is crucial to saving young lives.
Tips on Child Passenger Safety from the National Safety Council:
- Read the NSC position statement on child restraints, which addresses child passenger safety among multiple modes of transportation
- Take advantage of car seat safety checks held nationwide during National Child Passenger Safety Week
- If you're pregnant, schedule a car seat installation with a certified child passenger safety technician before the child is born
- Children should ride in the back seat at least through age 12
- If your kids complain about wearing seat belts, don't negotiate; don't drive off until they buckle up
- Always be consistent and wear your seat belt; driver safety belt use strongly influences whether your child will buckle up
- All 50 states require child seats with specific criteria; here is a list of child passenger safety laws by state, but too often, state laws don't go far enough
- The life of a car seat is from six to eight years; recalls for child seat manufacturers for the past 10 years can be found here
- Air bags can save the lives of older children and adults, but they can be fatal for young children
Saturday is “Seat Check Saturday” around the country, and Baptist Health will hold a free car seat installation event. A Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will help you install your car seat in your car. To make an appointment, visit this link.
