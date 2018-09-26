New university opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery welcomed a brand new university to town Tuesday. Strayer University features online degrees.
University leaders gathered to host a ribbon cutting on their new Montgomery campus, located on Commerce Street downtown.
“The landscape of higher education is really changing,” said Strayer Chief Operating Officer Chad Nyce. "And more and more students are choosing to take classes online. So we offer a campus with a lot of meeting space, space to do papers, meet with peers, tutoring, advising, and it’s a little less classroom space to accommodate the modern working adult student.
Strayer is focusing on working adults. This is their third campus in Alabama.
