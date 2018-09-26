Security camera continues to film after suspect steals it off tree

FRESNO, CA (KGPE/CNN) - Surveillance video from a stolen video camera shows a suspect look right into the device after he couldn’t figure out how to turn it off.
Authorities hope the images the wireless device provided them could lead to an arrest.
The cameras were stolen overnight, pried off a tree. The suspects tried to make a getaway but the cameras kept rolling.
“Taking it was easy. It was in the tree,” the suspect said in the video, talking to another individual.
"We're gonna get paid right?" the man said.
He soon begins to panic when he realizes the cameras are still on.
"Turn it off? How? Hurry up man. You're the one talking like you know all about them. I don't know if there's an on and off button on this (expletive). It's portable," the two men go back and forth.
The suspect continues to mess with the cameras as he walks away even trying to avoid a dog.
Then he shoves the cameras inside of a cloth when someone makes an offer for them.
"Would you take some weed for it?" someone asks.
"Weed? Ugh," the suspect responds.
All this played out on the camera stolen from Aaron Hightower.
He said this is life in his neighborhood.
"If you dress in a white shirt and plain jeans and you go to the right spot, people will approach you with things. ‘Do you want to buy this? Do you want to buy this? Do you want to buy this?’ That's where we live here in the Tower District," Hightower said.
Copyright 2018 KGPE via CNN. All rights reserved.