Vote registration deadline nears

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -The general election is right around the corner and in Alabama you need to register if you plan to vote Nov. 6. The deadline to register for that election: Oct. 22.
For the online application you will need to provide your drivers license number and last four digits of your social security number.
“Since we’ve first introduced it, we’ve had more than 708,000 Alabamians who utilized the electronic voter system either to register to vote for the first time or to modify their voter registration record,” said Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
You can also register to vote at locations like the Board of Registrars Office, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and some public libraries to submit a voter registration application. In these scenarios you do not need to provide a photo identification or drivers license number to register.
At the polls on election day you will need to show a photo ID before you can vote.
“You need photo identification or a validation to indicate that you are who you say you are,” Merrill said.
Here’s a list of what you can use as a photo ID to vote.
- Valid Alabama Driver’s License
- Valid Alabama Non-driver ID
- Valid Alabama Photo Voter ID Card
- Valid State Issued ID (Alabama or any other state)
- Valid Federal Issued ID
- Valid U.S. Passport
- Valid employee ID from Federal Government, State of Alabama, County, Municipality, Board or other entity of this state
- Valid student or employee ID from a public or private college or university in the State of Alabama
- Valid student or employee ID issued by a state institution of higher learning in any other state
- Valid Military ID
- Valid Tribal ID
If someone does not have one of these approved forms of photo ID, then he or she can get a free Alabama photo voter ID from locations including the Secretary of State’s Office, the local county board of registrars' offices and a mobile location.
The Secretary of State’s office said they have registered 1,076,003 since January 19, 2015, bringing the total number of registered voters in the state up to 3,424,389.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.