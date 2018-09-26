Winning FL lottery ticket remains unclaimed

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WSFA) - A winning lottery ticket for more than $100,000 remains unclaimed, and the deadline for the winner to get the prize is quickly approaching.
The Florida Lottery announced that a Fantasy 5 top prize-winning ticket, worth $111,467.32, has not been claimed. The 180-day deadline to claim it is Oct. 10 at midnight.
The winning numbers, drawn April 13, were 02, 15, 16, 27, and 34. The winning Quick Pick Ticket was sold at the Publix on Miramar Parkway in Miramar, FL.
The prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office or at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Players can call 850-487-7787 or visit this link for more information.
Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket.
