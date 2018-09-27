Country music stars raise recovery money for JSU with benefit concert

JACKSONVILLE, AL (WBRC) - Mega country stars put on an unforgettable show Wednesday night to raise money for Jacksonville State University after the college was torn apart by an EF-3 tornado in March.
Alabama lead singer and JSU alumnus Randy Owen performed and said the idea for this concert started the day after the storms. He said to see it all come together means we’re one step closer to getting JSU back to the university he remembers.
For some, the concert was all about a good time. For others, it brought back scary moments.
“The tornado was 7 feet from where I was,” said Serena Murphree.
Murphee lost her apartment and car after the EF-3 tornado ripped through the Jacksonville State University.
“We’re a small town, so it’s amazing to see that the people are here for us,” she said.
While the concert’s lineup was sure to impress with Alabama, The Charlie Daniels Band and Jamey Johnson, just to name a few, performed. The benefit concert was about a mission - to rebuild JSU one song at a time.
Owen got choked up before the concert, thinking back to when he saw the damage the tornado that damaged almost two-thirds of JSU’s buildings.
“I saw the pine trees over there are you come in, the tops just completely devastated. And then I said to myself, ‘Thank God nobody was here, none of the students were here,’” Owen said.
The damage will close to $70 million in damage according to the university. All proceeds from this concert will go straight to that recovery.
“To bring your gift, and your talent, to help bring people back together. There’s no way in the world that this university can be replaced to what it was when he was here. But now it can be better,” Marty Raybon with Shenandoah said.
Owen said while they weren’t able to make it, Lynard Skynard gave a generous donation.
