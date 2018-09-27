Geneva County School System faces funding concerns with SRO program

Geneva County, AL (WSFA) - Geneva County Schools Superintendent Becky Birdsong promised parents and students extra security officers at schools in the district for the 2018 - 2019 school year. But that promise is now a little more difficult to keep after county officials informed her she wouldn’t be getting the full funding requested and approved by commissioners.
“I was very surprised because I had met with the county commission during the summer two times and of course requested their help with the project,” said Becky Birdsong.
Birdsong says the county couldn’t fulfill their initial request of $90,000, but agreed to $75,000.
“They voted on it and it passed unanimously. I had no idea that they couldn’t fund us to the amount of our SROs," Birdsong said.
The system budgeted $270,000 for six full-time SRO officers with $45,000 salaries. The school system allocated more than $90,000 for the SRO budget. The cities of Hartford, Slocomb, and Samson - where county schools are located - also contributed $30,000 per city to fund SRO officers. The county agreed to pay $15,000 from the current budget and the rest of the $60,000 would come out of the budget for the new fiscal year.
“We got a check from them Friday. We had invoiced them for the $15,000 - [and it came] with a letter saying they couldn’t do $60,000, they could only do $15,000," said Birdsong.
She says that leaves the system with a $45,000 shortfall to pay salaries for SRO officers already hired, trained and working in schools.
Geneva County Commission Chair Fred Hamic says he saw the budget issues coming.
“I informed the county commission at that time we didn’t have the money,” said Hamic, “I told them and the county administrator told them we didn’t have the money to give. One of them waved his hand and said we’ll find it somewhere.”
Fast forward three months later - it hasn’t been found.
Hamic says the tax revenue commission noted the county would have less money to work with this year than in the past.
“Based on the fact that the Geneva County Population is getting older. After you pass 65, you get a deferment from your property tax and we have some disabled - more disabled, therefore they get an exemption," Hamic said.
He noted as chairman he can only serve as a tie-breaking vote on issues - like the school SRO budget. Hamic says he’s in favor of having more resource officers in schools - especially since his daughter is a principal in the district and his granddaughter in is kindergarten in the district, but the money isn’t there.
“We’re not giving up. If we can come up with some funds then we will - I would recommend to the county commission that we increase our supplement to the schools, but we’ve got to come up with the funds. Right now, I don’t see anything on the horizon that’s going to increase our tax revenue," Hamic said.
In the meantime Birdsong is left to sort through the situation and figure out what’s next for the school system.
“It really leaves us in a predicament. The cities can’t afford to do any more - they made their commitment,” Birdsong said. “We’ve already passed our budget. If we keep the SROs, which I know we definitely need them, it’s just going to be where we - the system - could be cutting some other program or not allocating that $45,000 to that and transferring it to this purpose.”
She expects to sit down with the board over the next few months to crunch numbers.
The county is in the process of building a new jail, but Chairman Hamic says the county can’t legally take money allocated for that project and move it to fund the SRO program.
