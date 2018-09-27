Guest Editorial: Thank You, Sanitation Workers

When you take a look at the Montgomery sanitation employees alone, they serve approximately 70,000 accounts every week, collecting roughly 500 tons of debris every day and that’s with less than 300 employees. When a storm passes through, our sanitation crews are the ones who pick up the mess in order for life to continue, when trees are down - they pick up as much as they can. When you take pride in a clean city- sanitation makes that possible.