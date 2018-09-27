Guest Editorial: Thank You, Sanitation Workers

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Thank you. Two words that we often fail to say but can make a lasting impact.
As Chairman of the Montgomery County Commission, I would like this time to express a heartfelt thank you to first responders. In particular, I would like to acknowledge one group of first responders who are frequently forgotten and that is our sanitation workers.
When you take a look at the Montgomery sanitation employees alone, they serve approximately 70,000 accounts every week, collecting roughly 500 tons of debris every day and that’s with less than 300 employees. When a storm passes through, our sanitation crews are the ones who pick up the mess in order for life to continue, when trees are down - they pick up as much as they can. When you take pride in a clean city- sanitation makes that possible.
It may be considered a dirty job… but we are forever grateful for the hard work and dedication of the sanitation workers and appreciate your willingness to complete the task always with a kind wave and smile.
So, thank you.
