Hawks set to open conference play on Saturday vs. Methodist

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks are looking to bounce back from last week’s loss to Thomas More when they open USA South Athletic Conference play against Methodist on Saturday.
The last time Huntingdon started a football season 0-2 was back in 2004, but head coach Mike Turk is positive about his team's chances going in to Saturday’s game.
"We have new life now that we are entering conference play. Basically our record is 0-0 again. Excited about that. Excited about the progress we've made so far. We are a much better football team right now than we were a few weeks ago," said Turk.
“The team is coming together really well. We have a great mindset. We are just doing the best we can. Doing what our coaches tell us to the best of our ability. Keep our head down and we are focused on what’s ahead of us,” said Huntingdon H-back Colton Chinn.
Defensively, the Hawks have a lot of new faces filling in spots this season, and the struggles from last Saturday against Thomas More were more of a product of guys not being quite ready enough to play at a high level.
Coach Turk wants his players to keep working hard and pay close attention to detail, and if so, they'll eventually get to where they want to be as a defense.
"The ultimate goal of our team is to achieve its ultimate potential. In order for us to do that, every guy has to pay attention to his assignment. He has to come to the practice field and get better every day. If our guys will do that. We'll get to where we need to be. I have no doubt about that," stated Turk.
The Huntingdon Hawks and the Methodist Monarchs will both be searching for their first win of the season as they are set to kick-off this Saturday, September 29 at noon in Fayetteville, NC.
