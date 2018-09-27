Lyft driver says Auburn student assaulted her; leaving bruises and broken bones

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - A driver for a ride-sharing service in East Alabama was left with broken bones and bruises after she said she picked up a violent passenger.
58-year-old Lennie Hartzog is a full-time paramedic who says she’s been driving part-time for ride-sharing service, Lyft, for 6 months now. In the early hours on Sunday morning, she was on the job and things turned violent after she went to pick someone up at SkyBar in Auburn.
“I was shocked," said Hartzog . “I get there and the girl that requested me put a guy in the car and she said please take him home to his apartment."
Hartzog said she did just that. 20-year-old Jess Ralston was in her back seat on the way to his West Longleaf Drive apartment. She said he was saying threatening words aloud during the ride.
“He was threatening to kill people, saying he was upset with people and that kind of thing," explained Hartzog.
Things escalated once they got to The Social apartment complex. Hartzog said she asked Ralston to get out, but he refused. She got on the phone with 911 and Hartzog said dispatch recommended her opening the door to help Ralston get out of the car. When she opened the door...
“I got a big left hook to the face for that. I got on the ground and he kicked me until he broke a bone in my arm. He kept kicking me, beating on me, until APD got there," said Hartzog .
Hartzog was left with a broken nose, broken bone in her arm, and several bruises and scratches.
Hartzog said the 20-year-old Auburn University student was behind her injuries.
Police took Ralston into custody on Monday charging him with assault and saying possible felony charges are to come.
Hartzog’s attorney, Trip Walton, said they are waiting to see how injuries sustained from the incident are further checked out by a doctor before they cite any monetary value sought in this case.
“She has misdemeanor charges right now against this individual. We think they should be bumped up. She might require surgery to her arm. We will find that out Monday or Tuesday,” said Walton
And for if Hartzog ever driving for a ride sharing service again…
“I won’t let 1900 good rides sway me from one horrific ride," she said.
Ralston has bonded out of the Lee County Detention Facility. News Leader 9 reached out to get his side of the story, but have not heard back yet.
Meantime, Hartzog said she’s been talking back and forth with Lyft on how they will handle this incident. She expects to hear from them again in the coming days.
