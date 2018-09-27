Montgomery Alley Station Warehouse hosts first-ever disability summit

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two-hundred-fifty people attended the first-ever Disability Awareness Summit today in the Alley Station Warehouse in Montgomery.
“You do the best you can,” said Josh Whitmire of Birmingham.
Whitmire has certainly done his best in handling what he considered a double whammy in life.
“I was born with spina bifida and on top of that spinal cord injury," Whitmire said.
Whitmire was among the 250 who attended the first-ever Disability Summit in the Alley Station Warehouse, all struggling with a challenge. It is here where they came to get information to make life more manageable in the face of their disability.
“Information such as where to to to get services. We have someone here talking about the employment for people with disabilities," said summit organizer Kent Crenshaw.
Whitmire applauds the move in recent years to carve out space for handicapped drivers and curb-cuts paving the way for wheelchair ramps in public places.
“The idea of curb-cuts, ramps, elevators access, parking access," said Whitmire.
But more work needs to be done in the area of public perception, according to Whitmire.
“People tend to think that you know just because somebody has a disability, they aren’t capable of doing something," said Whitmire.
Whitmire and Kent Crenshaw are the faces of courage, focusing not on their disability but their ability to soldier on in life.
The Disability Summit featured a number of guest speakers including retired Army solider J.R. Martinez who was severely injured in Irag in 2003.
