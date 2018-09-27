Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts to open John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts will open its brand new John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden Sunday with a special celebration planned from noon - 3:00 p.m., free of charge.
“The beautiful Garden is an extraordinary gift to the entire region,” said MMFA Board of Trustees President Leslie Sanders.
There are nearly 20 sculptures on display in the garden by a number of contemporary artists including seven from Alabama and two artists of national distinction: Deborah Butterfield and Jun Kaneko. The Garden is designed with the capability to accommodate changing displays.
The museum officially broke ground on the sculpture garden in 2014. Heavy construction began two years ago. The planning for the project started many years before that.
“The opening of the John and Joyce Caddell Sculpture Garden will make possible an additional array of programs and services,” Sanders wrote in the garden’s brochure. “The Garden combines nature and art in such an inviting and attractive way that it can serve as a special events venue, a site for outdoor educational activities, or just a beautiful setting for quiet reflection.”
