Montgomery Taco Bell opens 8 months after fire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Taco Bell on Zelda Road in Montgomery reopened Wednesday - eight months after it caught fire.
The building was demolished in May, and over the last several months a new restaurant was built.
A crowd of fans filled the restaurant for a ribbon cutting on opening night Wednesday. More than 200 gift cards were also given away.
After the fire in January, a group of customers held a candlelight vigil for the restaurant. The story and videos from the event made national news.
There is still no word on what caused the fire, but fire officials said they believe it started in a small room holding electrical equipment.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.