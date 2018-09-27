Opelika to vote on increasing misdemeanor penalties

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Opelika City Council will vote on an ordinance to addresses penalties for misdemeanor offenses under state law.
“We have made an amendment to the section, section 19 – 1 to reflect increased penalties under state law,” said Opelika City Attorney Guy Gunter.
If approved, the ordinance would align with the increased penalties set by the state code and raise maximum fines for certain misdemeanors from $500 to $1,000.
Those misdemeanors include: second-degree criminal mischief; fourth-degree theft of property; fourth-degree theft of services; fourth-degree receiving stolen property; tampering with utility services; defacement of traffic signs and traffic control devices; defacement of public buildings; offenses against intellectual property; fraudulent leasing or rental of properties; charity fraud; illegal possession of food stamps.
“For example, legislature gas provided that theft of property in the fourth degree, which is a misdemeanor such as shoplifting, carries a maximum fine now to $1000 fine," Gunter said. "Same with respect to receiving stolen property in the fourth degree, criminal mischief is really what we call vandalism.”
City officials say that you should definitely reconsider if you're thinking about driving under the influence because those maximum fines have more than doubled.
“The penalty for DUI was increased for a third offense, which is a misdemeanor, up to $10,100 fine, it had been $5,000. The penalty for imprisonment for a DUI for a city is now up to one year,” Gunter said.
Although the maximum penalties are increased under state law, officials say sentencing happens at a judge’s discretion.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.