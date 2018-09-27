Prattville man arrested after police chase through Elmore, Montgomery counties

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Prattville man is in the Elmore County Jail on attempted murder charges after a Wednesday police chase that took officers through parts of Elmore County, along Interstate 65 and Montgomery’s Southern Boulevard.
Cleveland Eugene Wallace, 33, was taken into custody south of Southern Boulevard after a chase that began shortly after 1 p.m. when Wallace refused to stop for a Coosada Police officer concerning a traffic violation, Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson said.
“As the pursuit entered our jurisdiction, radio traffic indicated that the offender was throwing items out of the vehicle and may be armed,” Johnson said, adding that he and other officers joined the pursuit, deploying spikes at the Elmore and Montgomery county line.
Wallace sent an officer leaping for safety when he evaded the spikes, Johnson said. Wallace, driving a blue Ford Explorer, then took police on a chase south along Interstate 65 toward the Capital City.
The pursuit continued along Highway 31, to Highway 80 and back to Interstate 65 northbound, Johnson said. Wallace was stopped south of Southern Boulevard without incident, Johnson said.
“I am extremely thankful that our police officer was not killed or injured because of this individual’s reckless disregard for the lives of others, much less his own,” Johnson said. “I want to thank the Coosada Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and their Aviation Unit for their assistance in this case.”
The Millbrook chief said that Coosada and Elmore County officials will bring several charges against Wallace related to the pursuit, contraband found in the vehicle and outstanding warrants.
