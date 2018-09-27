Rain A Good Bet

A stalled out frontal boundary nearby will serve to ignite widespread showers and storms through our Thursday. Early this morning, we’ve seen a few light showers but little else. As we inch closer to the afternoon, rain coverage will start to pick up in coverage and intensity. The second half of the day is expected to be wet for the vast majority of the viewing area. Some of that rain will be heavy at times. The extensive coverage of rain will help limit temperatures to the 80s this afternoon, with some areas not getting out of the lower and middle 80s. Rain chances will start to back off tomorrow and even further into the weekend when highs top out closer to 90 degrees.