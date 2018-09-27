Selma City Council passes $17.4 million budget

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Just days before the end of the fiscal year the city of Selma has passed a 2018-2019 budget.
It took less than an hour for the Selma city council to pass a $17.4 million budget during a special called meeting Wednesday.
“This is huge. The budget is the road map for the success of the city," said Corey, Bowie, Council President.
Council President Corey Bowie says the council took in to account mayor Darrio Melton’s proposed $22 million dollar budget and scaled it down.
“It is not a contrast about whose budget was right and wrong. The ultimate goal we are operating off a budget,” said Bowie.
One of the items lots of people were looking to be addressed was public safety. Inside this budget is $150,000 for police departments immediate needs like vest and body cams.
“With impute from the chief of police hopefully we can get on one accord to expedite the matters and get the equipment they need,” said Bowie.
Bowie says in the budget is $270,000 in unappropriated funds that can be earmarked for any departments who has capitol equipment needs. They would simply have to bring their request before the council. The council is also expecting to receive a 1.4 million dollar loan from the USDA.
“We are looking at a time frame of between 30 and 60 days. It is going to be an asset," said Bowie.
Council members Johnnie Leashore and Michael Johnson did not vote for or against this budget their reason they say the city still needs new revenue.
“We can not continue to operate on revenue that has been on the decline expecting the same results. It don’t add up,” said Johnnie Leashore.
“I don’t see any difference. we are still in trouble we need new money,” said Michael Johnson.
Bowie agrees the city, but they need to fully evaluate the options
“If we do our due diligence and are financially sovereign with this budget then we can look at other opportunities to expand the budget. We need new revenues. One of the avenues we may be looking at is the ad valorem tax," said Bowie.
Up until this point the city of Selma was operating off the 2016-2017 budget. A budget that was passed before Mayor Darrio Melton took office.
