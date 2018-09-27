St. James running back Tony Amerson making statement in senior season

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - If you have watched a St. James football game this season, you know it’s tough to tackle running back Tony Amerson.
"I'm never going to stop coming. I'm hitting you in your face every play over and over. I'm just going to make you hate football for 60 minutes," said St. James running back Tony Amerson.
"Touchdown Tony" has helped lead the Trojans to a 4-1 record while rushing for more than eleven-hundred yards and 14 touchdowns.
"I think this is the seventh year in a row for us having a 1,000 yard rusher. It really doesn't make any difference who is running the ball, it's the guys up front and the whole team that is making this thing happen. Tony is an incredible back. Got a great future in front of him," said St. James head coach Jimmy Perry.
"We are coming along really well as a team. Coach Perry has done a great job with the offensive line again considering they are a new bunch. They are coming along great," stated Amerson.
The senior is enjoying a record setting year. He broke the school's all-time career rushing record against Bullock County on Septemer 7. Not a bad feat considering he didn't start playing running back until his sophomore year at St. James.
I've had a lot of great offensive lineman. Last year's class that graduated, we've been playing together since my seventh grade year. I've been behind them a good little bit. This is a new group of guys that are just as good and we are making it happen," stated Amerson.
"I was glad Tony was able to do that. He's a very humble young man and he gives credit to all of his teammates," said Perry.
"It's cool, but it's not something that I think about for a long time, because I want to keep moving forward," stated Amerson.
Amerson has a goal for 2018. He wants to rush for 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.
That goal is not far off.
If you have to hit somebody in the face, that's what you have to do to run the football. I do that, and I do that to the best of my abilities. I also at the same time know what I have to do so we can be successful as a team so we can just win ball games," said Amerson.
Amerson is committed to Georgia Tech.
St. James faces Pike Road on Oct. 5.
