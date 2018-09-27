Suspect arrested in Selma police officer shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A suspect in the shooting of a Selma police officer has been identified and arrested, according to DA Michael Jackson.
According to Jackson, Kelvin Johnson is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and shooting into an occupied dwelling. His bond has been set at $5 million.
Johnson is accused of shooting Selma officer Michael Hale. Hale was shot Sunday while on duty, ambushed by multiple suspects at the intersection of Broad Street and Furniss Avenue, according to an investigation.
Johnson's preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 6.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.