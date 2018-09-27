T-100 aircraft will not be built in Macon County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The next generation of T-100 training aircraft will not be built in Macon County, Alabama.
Aerospace and defense firm Leonardo DRS lost a bid for the jet project to Boeing, confirmed Joe Turnham with the Macon County Economic Development Authority.
Turnham said Leonardo DRS notified him of the Air Force’s decision.
The Italian-based firm was in the running to assemble the trainer aircraft. This would’ve taken place at Moton Field, made famous by the Tuskegee Airmen.
Lockheed Martin had also placed a bid for the T-100 project.
