Disney to offer cruises out of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Disney Wonder will offer Caribbean and Bahamian cruises from New Orleans starting in 2020.
Passengers can choose from six different cruises during the limited-time season. They will include four, six and seven-night Western Caribbean voyages, a seven-night Bahama cruise, and a 14-night Panama Canal trip, according to reports.
“This marks the first time Disney Cruise Line will have a home port in Louisiana. Not only will this provide families from the region with the magic of having a Disney cruise ship in their own backyard, but it will also draw families from farther away to discover this incredible city before they set sail," Disney Cruise said in a statement.
Bookings are set to open in October. The cruises are scheduled from February through March.
“I could not be more proud that Disney Cruise Line has selected the City of New Orleans as one of their home ports,” Mayor LaToya Cantrell said. “This is a huge win for our community, for our businesses and for our people. My administration is focused on expanding opportunities for families in the community, and families visiting New Orleans.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.