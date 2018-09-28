Dozier man in Covington County Jail following high-speed police chase

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A Dozier man is in Covington County Jail on Thursday following an early morning police chase involving Andalusia police officers and Covington County sheriff’s deputies.
Charles Austin Ballard, 39, refused to stop at about 2:30 a.m. for an Andalusia officer concerning an expired license plate, leading to a high-speed pursuit into the Babbie area, the Andalusia Police Department said.
Andalusia officer Greg Wetzel pursued Ballard and was joined by Covington County deputies who deployed spikes that stopped Ballard’s vehicle.
Andalusia police said Ballard then fled on foot into the woods and was able to elude officers and a county K-9 unit.
Andalusia police said a citizen noticed Ballard along Airport Road at about 8:45 a.m., and called authorities. Covington County deputies then took Ballard into custody on outstanding county warrant.
He faces charges of attempting to elude police, as well as several traffic citations.
