Eric: Almost the weekend!

Scattered showers are already in place this morning, accompanying some fog at times. Scattered showers and storms will remain possible into the afternoon and evening. But coverage and overall rain chances are not as high as the last few days as our stalled out front fizzles out. Highs will be comfortable with rain coverage still limiting temperatures to the 80s. The rain situation should not be a high impact situation for Friday Night Fever games, but a few could be impacted by leftover showers.