Future of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School is uncertain

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Nearly a month after a fire destroyed part of Booker T. Washington Magnet High School’s campus, parents are wondering what’s next for the school?
On Thursday night, Montgomery Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Ann Moore met with some of those parents to clarify as much as she could. However, many walked away with even more questions.
Regarding the future of BTW, Moore said “no finite decision about anything regarding location to relocation" has been made. She continued by saying the first thing the school needs to do is to “identify a funding source.”
According to Moore, building an entirely new school from the ground up would cost $40 million, and that’s not including everything needed for their performing arts programs. Add that in, and the cost would jump to roughly $60 million.
But, there are some other options that would be less costly.
“One would be to remain where you are for now at Hayneville Road. The other one would be to see if there’s a possibility of relocating to another facility or building, and then you know even the possibility of someone donating a space," Moore said.
Moore continued on by saying that no matter the decision made, it’s going to be a long process. For example, if they had the money and land right now and started working on the new facility tomorrow, it would take them at least two to three years to complete.
When asked when she thought a decision would be made, Moore said “there are a lot of circumstances that go into trying to build and you have to have the financial stability to do that. You may have to have the financial stability to go to the bond market to get the funding for a school. You have to be able to assume some debt and then be able to pay it off, just as you would a mortgage for a home over a period of 20 to 30 years. So, it’s similar but on a much grander scale."
