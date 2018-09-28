Lee County Humane Society overflowing with cats

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - “We are over maximum capacity," said Lee County Humane Society Outreach and Development Coordinator Mary Wynne-Kling.
With over 200 in house and begin fostered, the Lee County Humane Society is bursting at the seams with cats.
“We have cats all over the place. We need you to come find your forever furry friend and get them out of here because we are out of room,”said Kling.
If you aren’t quite ready to make a long-term commitment, there are other options.
“We have a wonderful award-wining foster care program. You can take in a mama cat and her kittens for a little while until they are ready to be adopted. Just a spare bathroom would be a great space for that,” Kling said.
Officials are strongly urging that any pet owner spay or neuter your fur-ever friend to keep those little ones from possibly ending up on the streets.
“All it takes is for your cat to get out for 30 minutes and now we have another litter of cats on the way. We’re open every day trying to get people to adopt animals so we know how hard it is to find owners for these sweet little friends. You aren’t going to be able to find them any easier than we are,” said Kling.
LCHS is running an adoption special on cats through Sunday.
Shelter officials said they are running pretty low on litter and that donations are always welcome.
