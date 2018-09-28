LSU basketball player Wayde Sims killed in shooting near Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, 20, was killed in an early Friday shooting near Southern University, according to Baton Rouge police.
Detectives are investigating the homicide that happened in the 600 block of Harding Boulevard around 12:25 a.m. This is located across the street from Mumford Stadium and the tennis courts.
Police said Sims, a junior attending LSU with a forward position on the team, was transported to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. Police said Sims died due to the injury.
A video has been circulating this morning that appears to show the moments before Sims was shot. In the video, a group of unidentified males appear to be in a scuffle and a gunshot can be heard near the end of the video.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
In his sophomore season, Sims played 32 games with 10 starts, and was the 2014-2015 Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year.
Sims was a First Team All-State selection, earning five letters at University High School in Baton Rouge where he won three state titles under head coach Joe Spencer.
His father, Wayne Sims played basketball at LSU under Dale Brown.
Just before 8 a.m., LSU basketball head coach Will Wade provided a statement on Sim’s passing.
“We are all devastated. We need your prayers for Wayde, for his family, for all of us. We are heartbroken.”
Wade told reporters during a news conference Friday morning that he informed the LSU Men’s Basketball team of Sims' death hours earlier during a team meeting.
LSU vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva said the news of Sims' death marked the saddest day in his 40-year career in collegiate athletics.
Alleva said the death of a player is a “coach’s worst nightmare."
LSU officials said they were notified about Sim’s death this morning, and the university has provided counselors and support to teammate and friends at LSU.
“Wayde Sims’ loss is simply unbelievable to us right now,” vice chancellor and director of athletics Joe Alleva said in a release from the university.
The president of the Southern University System released a statement Friday morning about Sims' death.
Teams from across the nation are sending their condolences, including Kentucky Basketball and Southeastern.
Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise has also commented on the shooting.
