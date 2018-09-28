Man sentenced to life in prison after severely beating ex-girlfriend, killing unborn child in Hoover

By WBRC Staff | September 28, 2018 at 1:46 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 3:39 PM

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) - Authorities say the man convicted of assaulting his pregnant ex-girlfriend and killing her unborn daughter will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Friday, 31-year-old Christopher Ammons Kemp was sentenced to life in prison.

He was convicted on murder and domestic violence charges for severely beating his ex-girlfriend in the garage of her Hoover home in 2016, according to authorities.

She survived, but her unborn child did not.

