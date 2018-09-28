Montgomery Regional Job Fair coming up Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News, the Alabama Department of Labor and the City of Montgomery are teaming up for the annual Montgomery Regional Job Fair.
The fair will take place Wednesday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl.
Hundreds of employers will be looking to fill a wide range of positions in and around the Capital City.
The job fair is free and open to anyone looking for a job.
To register for the fair and see a list of companies that will be there, visit the Alabama Department of Labor website.
