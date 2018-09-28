2 more arrested in Autauga County child abuse case

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office arrested two more people in connection with the ongoing child abuse case involving a child found chained and naked in a home off of County Road 46.
Matthew Allen Phillips and Douglas Gene Phillips were arrested late Friday, and charged with aggravated child abuse in the case.
The initial three defendants, Danielle Nicole Martin, Joshua Daniel Martin, and Vickie Seale Higginbotham were arrested late last week after Autauga County Deputies received an anonymous call that a child was being chained up on CR 46, about an hour north of Montgomery. Deputies quickly responded to the house and found a 13-year-old boy naked, chained with padlocks around his ankles.
According to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, both Matthew Phillips and Douglas Phillips are also related to the victim. Sedinger said the two are the brothers of the mother and the victim’s uncles.
Sedinger said the Phillips brothers also lived in the house on CR 46 where the alleged abuse took place.
Both are being held on a $30,000 bond.
