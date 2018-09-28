NBC scouts locations for Oct. 9 Lester Holt live broadcast from Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Producers with NBC News were in the Capital City on Wednesday and Thursday scouting locations for the Oct. 9 live broadcast of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
Producers and photographers met with staff from the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and gathered video from sites across the city for Lester Holt’s broadcast.
NBC also interviewed Mayor Todd Strange inside the Prevail Union coffee shop on Dexter Avenue. The 20-minute interview touched on many aspects of the city and what makes Montgomery special. Strange also recorded two welcome messages for promotional purposes.
The stories on Montgomery that will be aired are still being determined. More details should be forthcoming next week.
