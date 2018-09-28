New evidence revealed in August South Hull Street murder case

The testimony also revealed various ways MPD reconstructed the murder case to put the suspects at the scene of the crime. The day of the murder, Edwards and Brown were driving the stolen black truck when it broke down on Woodley Road. An officer responded to the area and helped push the truck out of traffic, without knowing the suspects were involved in the murder nor that they were driving a stolen vehicle. The officer’s dashcam and bodycam video showed the defendants. The murder victim’s ID was reportedly laying in the front seat of the truck at that time.