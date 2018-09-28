New evidence revealed in August South Hull Street murder case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Three new defendants in the South Hull capital murder case appeared in Montgomery District Court Friday.
Queneshia King, 26, Nicholas Moore, 16, and Marcus Brown, 16, are all charged with capital offenses in connection to the shooting death of Samuel James on August 10. Taketrin Bivins, 28, and Jay’Shun Edwards, 16, were arrested days after James’ death, and are named as the gunmen in the case. The three other arrests followed.
King, Moore, and Brown appeared before Judge Aubrey Ford Friday for a preliminary hearing, as prosecutors used testimony to vet the roles of the three new defendants in the case in connection to the August murder.
The case agent’s testimony explained King, who is also the girlfriend of Taketrin Bivins, was the defendant who set up the robbery that killed Samuel James, and another dangerous robbery days prior, where the victim was pistol-whipped and had his black truck stolen days prior.
King reportedly agreed to meet James on causal terms on South Hull Street, and alerted the other defendants where they would be and when.
The defense attorneys for King and the other defendants argued their clients didn’t use a gun at the crime scene, and questioned the capital murder charges. The investigator explained they all were involved in the commission of the deadly crime, helped carry out the robbery, and several other defendants left the scene in a stolen vehicle to go and burglarize a house.
Bivins reportedly stole the murder victim’s red truck and parked it behind a house on Finley Avenue. The investigator said the following day an eye witness told police they saw the suspects wearing latex gloves wiping down the interior of James’ truck to remove their fingerprints. The investigator confirmed police haven’t been successful in lifting prints from the truck.
The lengthy testimony explained the suspects independently gave various stories to investigators about what transpired the morning of the murder, in many cases giving investigators names of other suspects and their roles. Due to the ages of the juveniles, the investigator said he had to go to two different Montgomery high schools to interview Brown and Moore. Both denied any involvement during their initial conversations.
The testimony also revealed various ways MPD reconstructed the murder case to put the suspects at the scene of the crime. The day of the murder, Edwards and Brown were driving the stolen black truck when it broke down on Woodley Road. An officer responded to the area and helped push the truck out of traffic, without knowing the suspects were involved in the murder nor that they were driving a stolen vehicle. The officer’s dashcam and bodycam video showed the defendants. The murder victim’s ID was reportedly laying in the front seat of the truck at that time.
When the stolen black truck was recovered after the murder, stolen items from a home burglary in Carver Park were found in the bed of the truck that were taken immediately after the murder. A cell phone obtained by MPD shows Bivins texted the burglary victim a picture of the stolen items, and said he would return it if they didn’t call police, which again connected Bivins and others to the various crimes.
After more than an hour of testimony, the judge bound the cases over to the grand jury.
