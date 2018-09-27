Rainsville woman facing contempt over having too many animals

RAINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The city of Rainsville wants a 75-year-old woman locked up in jail for having too many animals in her home. It stems from a court order that came down a decade ago.
Carrol Crocker says she’s got a reason for having all those animals but she also feels she will not be spending any jail time.
If your choice is people or animals, Crocker has already made her mind up. “I don’t like people in general, you know? I flew for the airlines for 27 years. I’m up to here with people,” said Crocker.
But that love for animals could land her behind bars. Rainsville police had more than 50 dogs and cats removed from her home in August and taken to a Madison county animal shelter amid reports from a veterinarian of malnutrition. “That many animals for one person to take care of is just not feasible. I don’t think she has the funds to do so,” said Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith.
For Crocker, taking care of animals is a mission.
“The Bible says Jehovah God says we are to take care of those animals and that’s what I intend to do,” said Crocker.
But Carrol’s problems started 10 years ago when she was convicted of running an unlicensed animal shelter inside the city limits. A condition issued by the judge was she were to never have more than three dogs and cats. “But are you concerned about going to jail? No. No. Jehovah God is watching over me,” said Crocker.
The city has filed for a contempt hearing before a circuit judge and they’re asking she be sent to jail for 250 days and fined up to $5,000 for each of the 50 contempt violations.
Crocker says she looks forward to explaining to the judge just why she had so many.
“I had no heat in this building. It was my dad’s garage and workshop. I needed the cats to keep me warm,” said Crocker.
As of now a court date has not been set.
