Senator Doug Jones will vote ‘no’ on Kavanaugh

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - In a statement issued late Thursday evening, U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama says he will be voting ‘no’ in the Senate’s upcoming vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.
Here is Jones' statement in its entirety:
“The Kavanaugh nomination process has been flawed from the beginning and incomplete at the end. Dr. Ford was credible and courageous and I am concerned about the message our vote will be sending to our sons and daughters, as well as victims of sexual assault. I will be voting no.”
