Suspect in Hurtsboro, AL restaurant shooting indicted on capital murder

HURTSBORO, AL (WTVM) – The suspect accused shooting and killing two people including a Hurtsboro restaurant owner in March 2018 appeared in court Friday morning.
Walter Thomas, 64, was arraigned in a Russell County courtroom. Thomas pleaded not guilty by mental disease or defect.
A grand jury has indicted the defendant and these cases are in circuit court through the Russell County District Attorney’s Office.
Thomas is charged capital murder for the shooting death of Donald Hughes, City Grill Cafe owner, and John Williams.
Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.