Woman hit 2 females with car, Dothan police said

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Dothan Police arrested 47-year-old Stephanie Stockstill Hogue after she allegedly hit two women with her car while backing into a driveway on Dena Drive on Wednesday night.
One woman suffered a broken wrist, police said.
Dothan Police said Hogue and the two victims had been in an ongoing argument. The women, ages 19 and 24, said they were standing in the driveway when they were hit by Hogue’s vehicle.
After the incident, Hogue returned to her home a block away where she was arrested, police said. She is being held on two $15,000 bonds.
