19-year-old found with 2 guns at football game
A Dothan teenager was arrested after he was found with two guns in his possession at a high school football game Thursday.
By WSFA Staff | September 28, 2018 at 5:09 PM CDT - Updated September 28 at 5:09 PM

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) - Dothan police said a teenager has been arrested after he was found with guns at a high school football game.

19-year-old Howard Reynolds is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in certain places.

It happened during the Dothan and Early County high school football game Thursday night.

Reynolds' backpack was searched when he entered the stadium. Inside the backpack, officers found two handguns.

Reynolds is not a student at Dothan High School, but police said he does live in Dothan.

