86-year-old man missing in Dallas County

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 86-year-old man.
Leon Bradley was last seen at his residence in the Marion Junction area around 2 p.m. Thursday.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing senior alert Friday afternoon.
Bradley may be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgement, according to law enforcement.
Bradley was last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt and a gray hat. He is 6′1″ and 140 pounds.
If you have information on Bradley’s whereabouts, contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office at 334-874-2133.
