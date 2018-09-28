Alabama coasts 56-14, Hurts can no longer redshirt

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa was perfect and Jalen Hurts will not redshirt this year.
The top-ranked Crimson Tide coasted to a 56-14 win over Louisiana-Lafayette and used Saturday’s win as a chance to get reserve players more game experience.
“I was really pleased with the way our team came out and played today. We have been working on having an identity as a team and playing a little more physical and being a little more aggressive as well as being able to have a better balance on offense, and I thought we did a good job of that," Alabama head coach Nick Saban said.
Tua Tagovailoa finished the game 8 for 8 passing for 128 yards and two touchdowns in a shortened performance. Back-up QB Jalen Hurts entered the game in the first quarter and threw a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first drive. He finished with 118 passing yards on 4 of 6 attempts.
There was speculation of Hurts transferring after Tagovailoa earned the starting spot, but after today’s appearance, Hurts cannot redshirt this season if he were to transfer and would have one year of eligibility remaining.
“I know there has been a lot of talk around here about guys transferring and the transfer rule, but Jalen has obviously handled this extremely well, relative to being a great team player and leader, respecting his teammates and sticking with the program here," Saban said. “He played very well today and took advantage of when he does have an opportunity to play, he plays well and tries to create value for himself, which I think would be the message that I would send to all players out there who are trying to take advantage of this new rule.”
As has become customary this year, Alabama (5-0) showed it’s dominance early. The Crimson Tide scored 28 points in the first 13 minutes on two running, a passing touchdown, and a punt return touchdowns. They extended their lead to 56-0 in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas.
The Crimson Tide offense recorded 608 total yards. Harris led the rushing attack with 73 yards and a score, while Brian Robinson Jr. added 65 yards on 12 carries. Jacobs finished with 49 yards and two scores. Waddle and Ruggs was the go-to receivers Saturday. Waddle caught three passes for 138 yards and two scores. Ruggs had 116 yards on five receptions and two scores.
Defensively, Alabama allowed only 288 total yards, including 88 through the air. Trevon Diggs and Xavier McKinney each intercepted a pass.
Alabama travels to Arkansas next Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff.
First Quarter
Alabama 7, UL-Lafayette 0 - Josh Jacobs run, 9 yards (11:25 left)
UA 14, ULL 0 - Tua Tagovailoa pass to Henry Ruggs III, 13 yards (9:25 left)
UA 21, ULL 0 - Jaylen Waddle punt return, 63 yards (8:02 left)
UA 28, ULL 0 - Jacobs run, 1 yard (2:28 left)
Second Quarter
UA 35, ULL 0 - Jalen Hurts pass to Ruggs, 54 yards (13:52 left)
UA 42, ULL 0 - Najee Harris run, 5 yards (7:26 left)
UA 49, ULL 0 - Tagovailoa pass to Waddle, 49 yards (1:28 left)
Third Quarter
UA 56, ULL 0 - Mac Jones pass to Waddle, 94 yards (1:30 left)
Fourth Quarter
UA 56, ULL 7 - Trey Ragas run, 1 yard (13:37 left)
UA 56, ULL 14 - Andre Nunez pass to Ja’Marcus Bradley, 18 yards (3:58 left)
